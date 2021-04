In connection with the Tulip festival, Traffic police had issued route plan to and fro Tulip Garden here.

“In connection with the Tulip festival and expected huge gathering, one way traffic is being regulated on Boulevard Road on 3rd and 4th April. Traffic coming from Dalgate/Gupkar Crossing shall be diverted towards Hazratbal-Foreshore- Tulip Garden and their return journey shall be via Nehru Park and Dalgate,” SSP Traffic Srinagar said in a statement.