Traffic police organises awareness programme at Hyderpora

Traffic Police City Srinagar today organized awareness cum counseling programme at Hyderpora.

The event was organised in collaboration with some NGOs and volunteers— KRSF, Gods Lap & National Human Rights & Crime Control Bureau & International Human Rights and Crime Control Council to aware people about the use and utility of safety gadgets and the importance of obeying traffic rules and regulations while being on roads.

In a statement SSP Traffic City Srinagar said during the awareness programme motorists, especially the students who were seen disobeying traffic rules were counseled by the Traffic Officers on-spot about the utility and purpose of these gears.

He said the motorists who were seen obeying the traffic rules and regulations were presented with chocolates and flowers as a good will gesture and to encourage them and others about caring for themselves and others while being on the roads. Traffic Safety material viz. Pamphlets were distributed to the motorists and pedestrians also.