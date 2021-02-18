Traffic police raises road safety awareness with innovation

The Traffic Police City (TPC) has adopted an innovative method to motivate commuters to follow traffic rules: They are distributing free facemasks with road awareness messages inscribed on them.

The facemasks come up with traffic police logo and the message “follow traffic rules. Save lives.”

The TPC is organizing National Road Safety month to motivate commuters to follow traffic rules. The campaign, which began on 18 January, will continue till 17 February 2020.

“Unlike past, this year we didn’t distribute chocolates and roses among commuters during observation of road safety month due to COVID19. So, the distribution of free facemasks among commuters was preferred,” said Javid Koul, Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic City.

He added that it serves two purposes: “First, the commuters who were found without facemask were asked to put on them. Secondly, the message written on facemasks is to motivate people to adhere to the traffic rules,” the SSP said.

A group of commuters at MA Road lauded this innovative method. “It is excellent. On one hand traffic police is motivating commuters to adhere to traffic rules and on the other the people are also reminded of COVID19 protocol,” said Ghulam Muhammad of Khanyar.

This year, the ongoing month long campaign on road safety has brought positive changes in the behaviour of commuters, an official said.

He said that all stakeholders have been actively participating in the awareness campaigns.

SSP Koul said that hundreds of volunteers, especially youngsters, have come forward and joined the month-long awareness events. “We launched a signature campaign at Kashmir University and other places, asking people to take pledge to follow traffic rules. Thousands came voluntarily to sign it. It was a very positive sign,” he said.

The SSP appreciated the youngsters, volunteers and all other stakeholders for being the part of initiative and exuded confidence that the month long awareness programmes will encourage more people to follow traffic rules.

“Wearing helmet, fastening seat belt and not exceeding speed limit on roads are the keys of roads safety. We have to collectively respect each other’s rights. Our rights to drive on roads should not endanger the life of other commuters,” the SSP said while reiterating his appeal to public on road safety. He exuded confidence that more youth would join the awareness campaign in coming days.