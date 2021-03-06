Traffic police warns motorists against use of high beam lights

In an advisory Traffic Police City Srinagar today said that use of High Beam Light is an offence under Motor Vehicle Act as it blinds the person for a moment and is enough to cause a fatal accident.

In the advisory the police said that some motorists alter the constitution of vehicle by fitting LED Light Projectors. The Traffic Police advised the violators that the beam of light is permanently deflected downwards “to such an extent that it is at all times incapable of dazzling any person standing on the same horizontal plane as the vehicle at a greater distance than 7.5 meters from the lamp, and whose eyelevel is not less than one meter above that plane.”

A special drive has been launched by Traffic Police City Srinagar to curb the violations.