Traffic regulations on Boulevard road

Traffic police today issued route advisory on movement of vehicles to Tulip and Mughal gardens on April 10 and 11.

“In view of the expected larger number of visitors to Tulip Garden and other Mughal Gardens on 10th & 11th of April-2021. One-Way traffic shall be regulated, on 10th & 11th April-2021. The route shall be: Lal Chowk to Hazratbal to Foreshore to Nishat to Tulip Garden for arrival. ulip Garden to Dalgate to Lal Chowk for departure. Traffic shall be diverted from Badyari Crossing Dalgate, UNO Crossing and Gupkar Crossing Sonwar. The commuters may take Hawal-Lal Bazar-Hazratbal route or Rainawari-Hazratbal route. People are requested to follow the route plan to avoid congestion,” SSP Traffic Srinagar said in a statement.