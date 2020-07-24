Training prog on NGDRS, e-stamping concludes

To switch over from manual to digital registration, the newly created Registration department under the directions of Inspector General of Registration, J&K, Pawan Kotwal held a three Days training programme on National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) and e-Stamping here.

The programme was coordinated from Kashmir by Additional Inspector General of Registration, Kashmir Gulzar Ahmad Shabnum, while Rafiq Ahmad Jaral, Tehsildar headquarters, coordinated it from Jammu.

The programme was conducted through video conferencing from Jammu. Speaking during the concluding session of the programme today, Shabnam said the event was aimed at enhancing the capacities of the human resource of the department for digital registration of properties and to facilitate people in a transparent and expeditious manner to register their properties.

He said similar training programmes have also been conducted earlier which helped the officers and other staff to acquaint them about the handling of new software.

Shabnum while concluding the training session on e-stamping, enjoined upon all the participants to impart similar training in their respective districts to Sub Registrars and other staff so that the e-stamping was smoothly implemented.

As part of the programme, experts from Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL) and department of Registration imparted necessary training to the Registrars and Sub Registrars of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts of Kashmir and Reasi and Rajouri districts of Jammu, regarding NGDRS software and its handling.

They shared all inputs and skills required for use of Information Technology in digital registration of properties in Jammu and Kashmir.

They highlighted the role of e-Stamping for online registration of properties. During the training programme various queries and concerns raised by the trainees were properly responded by the experts.