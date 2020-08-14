Latest News, Srinagar
UPDATED: August 14, 2020, 11:20 AM

Two cops killed, another wounded in Nowgam bypass militant attack

Suspected militants on Friday fired upon a police party near Nowgam bypass in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district, leaving two cops dead and another injured.

A police spokesman said on Twitter that the militants opened indiscriminately upon a police party near Nowgam bypass. “Three police personnel (were) injured. They were shifted to hospital for treatment where 02 among them attained #martyrdom,” said the spokesman on Twitter.

Policemen gather near the spot of a militant attack in Nowgam. GK photo

He said the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

The slain were identified as Ishfaq Ahmad and Fayaz Ahmad. The injured was identified as SgCT Muhammad Ashraf. He has suffered a billet injury in his right hand.

