UFD conducts workshop on Forest Fire prevention

A daylong workshop on Forest Fire Prevention and Management was today organised by Urban Forestry Division (UFD), Srinagar at Forest Officers Training Institute, Cheshmashahi here.

The workshop was attended by Regional heads of allied forest wings, Department of Disaster Management, Fire and Emergency Services, LAWDA and Divisional Forest officers.

On the occasion, the Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir region gave a detailed insight into the control and management aspects of forest fires in Kashmir region. He also highlighted the role of various departments by playing an important role in managing such situations.

Conservator of Forests, Srinagar Circle presented a PowerPoint Presentation on Forest Fires-2020 and lessons learnt.

The Regional Wildlife Warden discussed the measures on fire protection in Wildlife protected areas of Kashmir region.

Joint Director, Fire and Emergency services delivered a detailed lecture on fires in general and forest fires in particular and also highlighted the role of correct equipment on fire fighting.

Director Disaster Management explained team management for tackling fires and highlighted the role of digital platforms and interdepartmental coordination in Fire Management as a disaster.

During panel discussion the Divisional Forest Officers and Project Officer LAWDA also presented their views and concerns with emphasis on improvement of equipment and training of staff for dealing effectively with forest fires.

Chairman NGO for Wetlands and Water Regulatory also presented his inputs for management of forest fires in Kashmir region.