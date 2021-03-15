UFD Srinagar observes Chinar Day

The Urban Forest Division, Srinagar today organized a programme to observe Chinar Day at Shuhama Campus of SKUAST where the Chinar saplings were planted within the premises.

Conservator Forests, Circle Srinagar, Zubair Ahmad Shah, DFO, Urban Forestry, Srinagar Division, Syed Abid Nazir, HoD FVSc & AH, Shuhama, SkUAST, Sarfaraz Ahmad, Professor Abdul Hi, HoDs, Professors, Civil Society Member, Nazir be Nazir, Officers of Police Department and Students were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Conservator of Forests, Srinagar said that “we have assembled to celebrate the Chinar Day and exchange the ideas about this heritage tree. Without Chinar the landscape of Kashmir is incomplete.”

Divulging into the details, he said that today the department will plant about 2000 Chinar saplings, besides twelve thousand five hundred Chinar saplings shall be planted during the year.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir, said that under Green J&K drive, the forest department is organizing plantation drives across Kashmir Division and is involving various institutions in the process.