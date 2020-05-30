UG exams: KU meeting with college principals on Jun 1

University of Kashmir will hold a crucial meeting with college principals on June 1 to discuss issues related to the undergraduate examinations.

The online meeting, to be chaired by Dean Colleges Development Council will be held at 2 pm through Cisco Webex with the principals of all the government degree colleges affiliated with the University.

The link shall be shared on Monday morning via Whatsapp group created by Controller of Examinations, Prof Farooq A Mir. The principals not registered on the group may call on 9419000380 for registration, Prof Mir said.

The meeting is expected to take feedback from the principals about issues pertaining to the UG examinations and chalk out an appropriate course of action in the interest of the student.