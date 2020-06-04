UG exams: KU to promote students on internal assessment basis

Kashmir University (KU) on Thursday decided to promote undergraduate students on the basis of internal evaluation to be done by the colleges.

An official said there will be no mass promotion of the students whose exams were due during the COVID19 lockdown period.

The official said the decision was taken in a meeting convened by Dean College Development Council, KU with College Principals and Director Colleges J&K.

Spokesperson, KU examination department, Faheem Aslam said several recommendations were made in the meeting regarding mode of exams and evaluation of students which were due during the lockdown period.

“These recommendations will be submitted to the higher ups for approval, following which the decision will be communicated to the students,” he said.

Meanwhile, a College Principal, who was part of the meeting, said the exams for 2nd, 4th and 5th semester students were due in the lockdown period.

“The Principals recommended that the Colleges will conduct internal assessment of the students as a basis to promote the students to the next semester,” the Principal said.

He said a consensus was developed in the meeting to provide curriculum and subject based projects and assignments to the students to be submitted by them as per their convenience.

“The Principals were told there should be no strictness in terms of time frame for students keeping in view the slow speed of internet,” he said.

The assignments and projects once submitted by the students will be evaluated by the Colleges which will submit the result to the University.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir University has decided to start the online classes for 6th semester college students whose exams were due in September-October.

Another Principal said the 5th semester students will attend the online classes of 6th semester as thy will be promoted on the basis of internal evaluation. The 6th semester exam is terminal exam after which degree is awarded.

“We will wait for the situation to improve and see if it will be possible to hold exams physically,” the official said.

He said another meeting will be convened prior to exams to decide the modus operandi for 6th semester exams of the students.