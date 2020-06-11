UG exams: No mass promotion, KU to evaluate students

University of Kashmir (KU) has ruled out mass promotion of Under Graduate (UG) students and has decided to adopt an “alternative” to the conventional mode of the examination to evaluate the students.

The varsity has issued detailed guidelines for the Colleges about the modes and methods of the examinations to be conducted.

The decision comes days after a high level meeting was convened to discuss the mode of the examination for UG students, amid the ongoing pandemic and the continuous closure of educational institutions.

The decisions taken in the meeting were approved by the Vice Chancellor KU following which the varsity issued the guidelines for evaluating the UG students on basis of internal assessment, said an official.

As per the guidelines, there will be a “credible and transparent alternative” to the conventional examination which will be conducted under the supervision and continuous monitoring of the Principal of the Colleges.

“The modalities will be worked out by Principals in consultation with the faculty to suit the requirement of the course,” read the guidelines.

The varsity has enlisted various modes and methods of examination including written assignment, project or case study, continuous assessments, MCQ type paper, individual or group viva.

“Any other method may be decided by the Principal in consultation with the faculty,” read the guidelines.

As per the guidelines, the assignment will be given to students or a group of students by the subject teacher concerned or group of teachers.

“The assignment shall be so drafted that it should appropriately test the knowledge and understanding of the student about the subject,” it reads.

The guidelines state that the nature, number, and contents of the assignment will vary from the subject and will depend on the discretion and choice of the Principal of the college and the faculty.

“It will be necessarily based on the prescribed syllabus preferably on the topics taught or for which study material has been provided or recommended or is available on any online platform made known to students,” the guidelines read.

The time duration for submission of the awards, according to guidelines will be decided by the Principals in consultation with faculty.

“But every effort shall be made to complete this process as early as possible,” the document reads, adding there will be a proper record of all the assignments to address any complaint by the student.

“The evaluation of the assignment shall be done by the same faculty who has given the assignment or by any other subject expert who shall be decided by the respective Principals,” it reads.

Under the guidelines, it has been decided that the result will be uploaded through the Information Technology and Support System (ITSS) centre of the Colleges. However, the Colleges which san the ITSS will upload the result with the help of the automation section of the KU.

As per the guidelines, the evaluation of skill courses will be based on the two credit evaluations done for the tutorial or practical by the faculty in the College and the marks secured by the candidate will be raised to make it four credit evaluations.

“The practical examination will be deferred and be conducted as and when the lock clown is lifted and students can attend laboratories or else will be notified separately,” the document reads.

In case any student fails or remains absent in any paper in the examination conducted as prescribed under these guidelines he/she will have to re-appear under the statutes in vogue at the time when the backlog examination becomes due.

“There shall be no separate requirement of attendance and the students attending virtual classes or opting for self-study shall be deemed to have completed a minimum statutory requirement of attendance,” read the guidelines.