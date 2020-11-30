Srinagar, Today's Paper
Beenish Qureshi
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 1, 2020, 1:10 AM

Umer Colony residents decry power cuts due to load on transformer

Beenish Qureshi
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 1, 2020, 1:10 AM

The residents of Usmanabad Umer Colony C in Lal Bazar locality here expressed resentment over frequent power cuts due to overloading of transformer.

The residents said the area caters to a population of more than 50 households. “But we do not have a transformer of our own. Instead we get  power supply from a transformer installed 1 kilometre away at Hamza colony, Lal Bazar.

Trending News

Voting underway in 2nd phase of DDC polls in J&K

DC inspects distribution, strong rooms for phase-II polls at B'la

Follow path shown by Guru Nanak Devji: Raina

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Monga addressing reporters outside Mehbooba Mufti's residence in Srinagar on Friday. GK Photo

Monga deplores worsening power situation

“We draw electricity from transformer which is already overloaded and due to that we are facing extreme power cuts. We often face issues throughout the day due to frequent faults in the overloaded transformer and its supply lines”, Shafat Ahmad, a local said.

“We have been appealing the concerned authorities to shift our connections and install a transformer of 250 KWs in our area so that we may not suffer anymore. If they will install a transformer in our locality, that will ease the load, but no action has been taken yet” he said.

They said the concerned authorities issued an estimate twice in 2017 and 2019 for the installation of a 250 KW transformer in the area. “But it was rejected by the department. We fail to understand why the department is delaying the installation of the transformer which can ease our suffering,” they said.

Latest News
File Photo

COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 94.62 lakh

Representational Photo

Global Covid-19 cases surpass 63mn mark: Johns Hopkins

Voting underway in 2nd phase of DDC polls in J&K

Mustafa Kamaal, relatives of Congress leader listed as land encroachers

The situation gets worse during winter when disruption in power supply is common. All other consumers from different areas of Lal Bazar have power supply while we reel in darkness,” they said.

Executive Engineer PDD Khanyar said that the transformer has not been sanctioned to the area yet. “Once we will check the feasibility and protocols for the same, we will take necessary action. Also, the payment of the same has not been given to the department till date which is the reason that the transformer has not been installed in the area,” he added.

Related News