Umer Colony residents decry power cuts due to load on transformer

The residents of Usmanabad Umer Colony C in Lal Bazar locality here expressed resentment over frequent power cuts due to overloading of transformer.

The residents said the area caters to a population of more than 50 households. “But we do not have a transformer of our own. Instead we get power supply from a transformer installed 1 kilometre away at Hamza colony, Lal Bazar.

“We draw electricity from transformer which is already overloaded and due to that we are facing extreme power cuts. We often face issues throughout the day due to frequent faults in the overloaded transformer and its supply lines”, Shafat Ahmad, a local said.

“We have been appealing the concerned authorities to shift our connections and install a transformer of 250 KWs in our area so that we may not suffer anymore. If they will install a transformer in our locality, that will ease the load, but no action has been taken yet” he said.

They said the concerned authorities issued an estimate twice in 2017 and 2019 for the installation of a 250 KW transformer in the area. “But it was rejected by the department. We fail to understand why the department is delaying the installation of the transformer which can ease our suffering,” they said.

The situation gets worse during winter when disruption in power supply is common. All other consumers from different areas of Lal Bazar have power supply while we reel in darkness,” they said.

Executive Engineer PDD Khanyar said that the transformer has not been sanctioned to the area yet. “Once we will check the feasibility and protocols for the same, we will take necessary action. Also, the payment of the same has not been given to the department till date which is the reason that the transformer has not been installed in the area,” he added.