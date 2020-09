Police on Saturday recovered an unidentified male body from Naikbagh area of Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar district.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the body, apparently aged between 30 and 35 years, was found near Naikbagh today morning.

A police party reached the spot and recovered the body, he said.

A senior police officer at Nowgam police station said that proceedings under section 174 CrPC have been initiated.