Universities must nurture culture of idea exchange: Prof Talat

Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad on Thursday flagged off a contingent of varsity students for a heritage-cum-education tour.

Twenty students from various PG departments are participating in the 10-day tour, organised by the Department of Students Welfare (DSW), under the flagship ‘Shikshit Bharat’ initiative.

Interacting with students before the flag-off ceremony, Prof Talat said such visits by our young students to academic institutions and historical places not only helps them widen their imagination and understanding but also leads to exchange of ideas which is critical for their academic growth.

Asserting that universities must nurture the culture of idea exchange, Prof Talat urged the students to act as ambassadors of both Kashmir and Kashmir University during their visit to different places outside the J&K UT.

He directed both DSW staff and student participants to ensure strict adherence to all SOPs governing Covid-19 during their travel and stay.

Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir urged students to write their tour diaries and make their experiences more enriching.

“Such tours are important for students’ overall personality development. Academic tours are an important component of the academic life of students,” he said.

Dean Students Welfare Prof Raies A Qadri highlighted aims and objectives of Shiskhit Bharat initiative.

He said his department has already organised similar tours for students to historical places within the J&K UT.

According to the tour itinerary, the students will be visiting places of historical, religious, cultural and economical importance in Jammu, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Zahid Jeelani, Junior Coordinator DSW, is accompanying the student participants, apart from some other staff members of the department.