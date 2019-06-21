Update on 'Pulmonary, Sleep and Critical Care' inaugurated at SKIMS, Bemina

SKIMS Medical College, Hospital, Bemina Friday inaugurated two-day “5th National Update on Pulmonary, Sleep and Critical Care” workshop.

Also Read | SKIMS hosts workshop on heart care

The Continuing Medical Education (CME) event witnessed the participation of national and international speakers.

The two-day Continuing Medical Education (CME) event will be attended by professionals including Prof. D. Bhera, Head Pulmonary medicine, PGI Chandigarh, Prof. Randeep Guleria, director and Head, Pulmonary Medicine AIIMS, Prof. Rohit Sarin, Director National Institute of tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases Delhi, Prof. Zameer Ali, Director Robotic Thoracic Surgery St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, London UK. They will talk about the various issues about the pulmonary diseases and equip the participants with the latest medical technology in the field.

Also Read | Osteoporosis silent disease: Prof Showkat

Meanwhile, Professor Abdul Wahid Khan, Chairman Academics SKIMS Bemina, said that Kashmir being at a higher altitude is vulnerable to pulmonary problems. He also attributed the pulmonary problems to the harsh winters and overcrowding in the cold weather. He said that physicians should be sensitized so that they become aware about the various nuances of the pulmonary problems to provide a better patient care.

Director SKIMS Prof Omar Javed Shah, gave an enlightening and motivating speech and lavished praise on the administration for doing an exemplary job.

Also Read | 6th PGRP inaugurated at GMC Srinagar

Prof M S Khuroo, member governing body SKIMS, while talking on the occasion, said that the events like this is a reflection of dynamism of what the administration is doing. He said that workshops like this will go a long way in addressing the patient care and will give a boost to the medical college.

Prof Reyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Medical College thanked the guests and said that these kinds of workshops will go a long way in enlightening the professionals in the field.