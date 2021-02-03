Urs Hazrat Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq (RA) | ADC Srinagar visits Dargah Hazratbal to review arrangements

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Haneef Balkhi, Wednesday visited the Asaar Sharif Dargah Hazratbal to review the arrangements made at the shrine for the forthcoming Urs of Hazrat Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq (RA).

He also chaired a meeting of concerned officers and others at the shrine on the occasion. The meeting was attended by CEO and Secretary J&K Wakf Board, Joint Commissioner SMC and senior officers of PDD, Police, SMC, I&FC and LAWDA. Representatives of Asar Sharif Hazratbal, Jinab Sahib Soura and Asar Sharif Kalashpora were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC while emphasising the importance and great reverence of Urs directed all departments concerned to ensure that their respective tasks are covered with the highest degree of responsibility. He directed for ensuring uninterrupted power and water supplies in and around the shrine and swift snow clearance in case of snowfall among other basic amenities on the occasion of the Urs.

The Urs will start from Wednesday. It was informed that visiting devotees can have glimpse of the Prophet’s (SAW) holy relic after every prayer on Friday, 5 February. Later, Dr Balkhi along with other officers went around the shrine and its adjacent area to inspect public facilities available there.