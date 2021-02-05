Urs of Char Yaar observed with religious fervour

The Urs of Char Yaar (RA) – the four rightly guided caliphs (may Allah be pleased with them) was observed on Friday with religious fervour.

Thousands of devotees on this occasion thronged Hazratbal shrine here to have the glimpse of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), which was displayed after every prayers. The devotees which included men, women and children followed the Covid19 guidelines.

Around 35,000 devotees offered Friday prayers at the shrine. Authorities had made elaborate arrangements at the shrine for the devotees.

Special arrangements had been put in place by Traffic Police for smooth movement of people to and from the shrine. The event is observed every year on 22 Jamad-ul-Thani.

“The volunteers were also helping devotees throughout the day. They also provided free facemask to devotees who did not cover their face,” said Wakf Board Secretary Showkat Beigh.

He claimed that COVID19 safety guidelines were followed in letter and spirit. “We had made hand sanitizers available for devotees, social distancing was being maintained and the premise was also being regularly sanitized,” he added.

Durood and Naath Khawani were performed throughout the day while special prayers were made for peace and progress of the J&K.

“The holy relic was displayed after every Nimaz,” said Peer Maqsood-ul-Haq, administrator of the Hazratbal shrine.

“The day at the shrine was observed as Urs Char Yaar (RA) and annual Urs of Hazrat Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq (RA),” he informed.

Prayers at Asar Sharief Kalashpora were led by Mirwaiz Riyaz Hamdani. In his sermon, he highlighted importance of the urs. On the occasion, holy relics were also displayed.

‘ChaarYaar’ (Four Friends) – is used to refer to Rashidun Caliphate —the rightly guided Caliphs or the righteous Caliphs who ruled after Prophet Muhammad (SAW). These are: Hazrat Abu Bakr (RA), Hazrat Umar (RA), Hazrat Usman (RA) and Hazrat Ali (RA).

Divisional administration had made arrangements of security and other necessary facilities.

Similarly, the occasion was also observed at other Masjid and Shrines across the J&K while some religious organisation held special programmes to commemorate the day.