Urs Of Dastgeer Sahib (RA) | DC Srinagar visits Khanyar shrine to inspect arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Wednesday visited the shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) at Khanyar – known as Dastgeer Sahib – to inspect the arrangements put in place for the Urs of the revered saint on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar M Haneef Balkhi and senior officers of line departments, including Wakf Board, KPDCL, Jal Shakti, SMC, Health, F&ES, RTO, SRTC and Traffic, accompanied him.

During the visit, the DC sought details of arrangements different departments have made at the shrine for the annual Urs observation. He also interacted with the shrine management and was briefed about arrangements made at their end. Dr Shahid also sought details of arrangements made at the Jenab Sahib Shrine at Soura.

He directed for ensuring adequate arrangements of all kinds for smooth observance of the Urs—instructing for availability of uninterrupted drinking water and power supplies, adequate transport and parking facilities, cleanliness and first aid arrangements. Dr. Shahid also emphasised strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines on the occasion of the Urs.

The annual Urs observation of the 11th century saint popularly known as Ghous-ul-Azam Peer Dastgeer Sahib is held for 11 days from 1 to 11 Rabi al-Thani of the Islamic calendar. The main function of the Urs will be held this Friday on 11 Rabi al-Thani when the revered saint’s anniversary is observed and when devotees can have a glimpse of the saint’s relics.