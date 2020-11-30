Srinagar, Today's Paper
UPDATED: December 1, 2020, 1:09 AM

Urs of Hazrat Syed Yaqoob Sahib (RA) | Sagar seeks facilities for devotees

UPDATED: December 1, 2020, 1:09 AM
File Pic

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Monday impressed upon the divisional administration to ensure all facilities to devotees on the annual Urs Observance of Hazrat Syed Yaqoob Sahib (RA) Sonwar.

Impressing upon the local administration to make all possible arrangements for the forthcoming Urs of Hazrat Yaqoob Sahib (RA) said that the Administration miserably failed to provide facilities to devotees on the Eid-e-Milad observance and other successive Urs Observances that “the households on the eve of Milad observance and such other auspicious occasions were reeling under darkness.

“I hope the district and divisional administration will now gear up for the upcoming eve of Urs of Hazrat  Syed Yaqoob Sahib (RA).We look forward to synchronized effort by the administration and the caretakers of the Shrine to ensure that devotees don’t have to suffer on any account,” they said.

Meanwhile party leader Ahsan Pardesi also impressed upon the district administration to rise up to the occasion and ensure all basic civic amenities including water and electricity to devotees in and around the shrine. They further urged the administration to check black marketing on the occasion and also give necessary directions to the food and supplies department to distribute supplementary ration on the occasion.

