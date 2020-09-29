Urs of Makhdoom Sahib (RA) commences amid COVID19 pandemic

The annual Urs of Sultan-ul-Arifeen Hazrat Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom Sahib (RA) commenced on Tuesday with devotees thronging the shrine of the revered Sufi saint here.

The Urs lasts for 13 days during which devotees from across Kashmir throng the revered shrine to pay obeisance. Wakf Board has made special arrangements for devotees at the shrine located in the foothills of Hari Parbat, also known as Koh-e-Maraan.

During these 13 days, special prayers will be held throughout the day while on October 11 nightlong prayers were scheduled to be held. The Urs would conclude on October 12.

“The volunteers are also helping devotees. They are also providing facemask free of cost to devotees if anyone is found without the COVID SOPs,” said Tariq Kutoo.

He claimed COVID19 safety guidelines were being followed in letter and spirit. “We have made hand sanitizers available for devotees, social distancing is being maintained and the premise is also being regularly sanitized,” he said.

He said while lesser umber of devotees thronged the shrine during for prayers today, devotees were also seen spending less time at shrine and cooperating with the management in implementation of coronavirus safety guidelines.

Meanwhile, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) carried a special sanitation drive at the shrine and its adjacent areas. “We have set up special teams which are deputed for sanitation of the shrine round the clock,” said SMC Commissioner Gazanfar Ali.

He said the officials have been directed to ensure quality sanitation in and around the shrine so that the devotees did not face any inconvenience. He said the SMC has deployed additional vehicles during the Urs days and defunct streets lights have been repaired.