Urs of Makhdoom Sahib (RA) concludes

The annual Urs of Sultan-ul-Arifeen Hazrat Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom Sahib (RA) concluded on Monday.

A large number of devotees, following COVID19 safety guidelines, thronged the shrine.

This year, no nightlong prayers were held past night. However, on Monday, the devotees kept thronging the shrines throughout the day.

“Around 25,000 devotees paid obeisance at shrine through the day,” said Tariq Kutoo, administrator of the shrine.

He added that in view of Coronavirus threat, only five time prayers were offered in the shrine. “Sermon and other relevant activities were suspended,” he said.

He added the Wakf Board took this decision to encourage devotes to spent lesser time at shrine in view of pandemic.

“Our strategy was to allow minimum people inside at a time. We are thankful to people for extending cooperation,” he said.

Traditionally, devotees visit the shrine for 12 consecutive days prior to the main Urs day. The Urs lasts for 13 days during which devotees from across Kashmir throng the revered shrine to pay obeisance.

Wakf Board has made special arrangements for devotees at the shrine.