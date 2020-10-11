Urs of Makhdoom Sahib (RA) to conclude today

The annual Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Hamza Makhhoom Sahib (RA) will conclude here on Monday.

Large number of devotees are expected to throng the revered shrine of Makhdoom Sahib (RA) in Shaher-e-Khaas today.

The annual Urs of Makhdoom Sahib (RA) commenced on September 30 and lasts for 13 days during which devotees from across Kashmir throng the revered shrine to pay obeisance.

However, this year, no night long prayers were held at the shrine on Sunday evening due to COVID19 safety guidelines.

Secretary Wakf Board, Showkat Beigh, said since the commencement of Urs this year on September 30, special prayers were held throughout the day.

“However, on October 11 nightlong prayers were not held due to COVID19 safety guidelines.The Urs would conclude on October 12.”

He said Wakf has made special arrangements for devotees at the shrine. The volunteers have been also helping devotees during Urs days. They are also providing facemask free of cost to devotees,” said Tariq Kutoo, administrator of the shrine.

He claimed COVID19 safety guidelines were being followed in letter and spirit. “We have made hand sanitizers available for devotees, social distancing is being maintained and the premise is also being regularly sanitized,” he said.

Secretary Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Akbar Sofi said a special sanitation drive was carried at the shrine and its adjacent areas.

“We have set up special teams which are deputed for sanitation of the shrine round the clock,” he added.

Sofi said the officials have been directed to ensure quality sanitation in and around the shrine so that the devotees dont face any inconvenience.

He informed SMC has deployed additional vehicles for collection and transportation of garbage during the Urs days.