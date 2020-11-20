Urs of Peer Dastageer Sahib (RA) being observed amid COVID guidelines

The annual Urs of Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA), popularly known as Peer Dastageer Sahib (RA) is being observed here with enthusiasm.

During the 11-day-long Urs, which began on Monday, the devotees throng the Dastageer Sahib (RA) Shrine located at Khanyar.

Wakf Board official said that the Urs is also being observed at Asar Shareif Aanchar Soura, and the Dastigeer Sahib (RA) Shrine Sarai Bala, the latter is managed by Idarah Auqaf Gousia.

In view of the Urs, these shrines wore a festive look with several stalls selling local delicacies and other goods.

As per Islamic calendar, the Urs begins on 1st day of Rabi Al Thani during which special prayers are held every day from Asr to Magrib for 11th days.

However, this year, special prayers are being held from 9am to 11:30am at Khanayar shrine and from Magrib to Esha at Soura Shrine, a Wakf Board official said.

Wakf Board Chief Executive Officer Mufti Fareed-u-Din said that all arrangements have been put in place. “Devotees have been asked to follow COVID19 safety guidelines in letter and spirit. Wakf Board officials and volunteers are monitoring adherence of COVID19 guidelines, and regularly reminding devotes to follow coronavirus guidelines,” he said.

“Volunteers are also providing facemasks free of cost to the devotees found without face covers,” he added.

Wakf Board Secretary Showkat Beigh said that hand sanitizers have been made available for devotees. “Social distancing is being maintained and the premise is also being regularly sanitized.”

Meanwhile, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) carried a special sanitation drive at all the three shrines.

“We have set up special teams which are deputed for sanitation of the shrines at Khanyar, Saraia Balla and Soura, round the clock,” said SMC Secretary Akbar Sofi. An official said that district administration has made all necessary arrangements for the convenience of devotees including sanitation, drinking water, street lights and medical first aid at all these shrines.