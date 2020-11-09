Usmanabad residents decry power outages

The residents of lane-3 Usmanabad, Shalteng, today complained against the extremely poor power supply in the colony.

The residents said that despite facing the power problem for years, authorities have failed to address it.

A resident of the colony said that all the houses at the tail-end of the colony do not see power for about six months during winters. “This has impacted the health and education of our children,” he said.

They said that their children and elderly people are the worst hit due to the power problem. “At a time when the PDD is claiming to resort to least power curtailment during this winter, nobody is giving any attention to our problem.”

They said that because of the extreme low power voltage they are not even able to lift the water to their upper head tanks. “Our life has become miserably without power,” they said.

They appealed to the chief engineers PDD and KPDCL to look into their problem.

“Every year, we are being assured that a transformer would be installed for the households at the tail-end of the colony. But every year such promises are forgotten,” they said.