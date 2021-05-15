'Utilize all possible resources in fight against COVID19'

Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh today afternoon visited Armed Police Headquarters (APHQ), Karan Nagar, and PCR, Kashmir here and reviewed the Covid situation with officers/doctors emphasising on appropriate response and preparedness.

The DGP was received by the ADGP (Armed) J&K S.J.M. Gillani IGP Kashmir/Armed Vijay Kumar, DIG Central Kashmir Amit Kumar, SSP Srinagar, SandeepChoudhary, and other officers of the Armed Police Headquarters at APHQ. On his arrival the DGP was given a ceremonial guard of honour.

Interacting with the officers, the DGP reviewedCovid situation and response of the Police in view of the 2nd wave. He stressed for augmentation of all possible resources in the fight against COVID-19 in such a way that appropriate arrangements of care are available at all the levels. He directed that all police units must put best foot forward and contribute in fight against COVID.

The DGP also took stock of functioning of the Armed Police wing and complimented Armed Police for role in multifarious tasks in the Jammu and Kashmir and currently having huge deployment in ensuring the lockdown in view of surge in COVID cases. He also praised the role of Armed Police in counter insurgency grid.

“Welfare of policemen is on our top priority and added that special relief would be given to the policemen who are getting infected while protecting the lives of people,” he said.

“To prevent the spread of COVID infection all the necessary measures have to implemented effectively and efficiently. Strict adherence of related advisories can prove helpful in bringing down the surge in COVID cases,” he said. ADGP (Armed) J&K S.J.M Gillani briefed the DGP regarding functioning and deployment of the different battalions of the Armed Police across Jammu and Kashmir. He also apprised the DGP regarding various measures taken in response to the COVID-19.

Later on, the DGP visited police Control Room Kashmir where he inspected the newly created COVID care facility for policemen with mild or moderate symptoms. He also took stock of the arrangements of oxygen in the Police hospital. He stressed for augmentation of oxygen supply to meet any exigency.

Interacting with the officers of PCR, APCR, COs of PCR Complex, doctors and paramedical staff of police hospital Srinagar, the DGP complimented them for creating the facility for the policemen. The facilities like oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, ambulance and basic treatment is available at the centre. Medical staff will remain deployed at the centre round the clock for any assistance.