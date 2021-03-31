Vaccination for above 45-year old age group to begin from today

To strength response against COVID-19 pandemic, a vaccination drive for all eligible citizens above 45-year-old will be held across Srinagar from Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Ajaz Assad has urged all eligible citizens above 45-year-old to come forward and get vaccinated.

He said that 76 vaccination centers have been established from where 8700 people will be vaccinated in 8 days. “Covid vaccine is necessary for people as we see number of positive cases have been showing a rising trend from last few days in Srinagar city. I requested all citizens to take extra precautions for their health,” the DC said.