Srinagar, Today's Paper
KNS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 31, 2021, 11:54 PM

Vaccination for above 45-year old age group to begin from today

KNS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 31, 2021, 11:54 PM
Representational Photo

To strength response against COVID-19 pandemic, a vaccination drive for all eligible citizens above 45-year-old will be held across Srinagar from Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Ajaz Assad has urged all eligible citizens above 45-year-old to come forward and get vaccinated.

He said that 76 vaccination centers have been established from where 8700 people will be vaccinated in 8 days. “Covid vaccine is necessary for people as we see number of positive cases have been showing a rising trend from last few days in Srinagar city.  I requested all citizens to take extra precautions for their health,” the DC said.

