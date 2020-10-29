Varsity to organise mental health programme in 6 districts

University of Kashmir (KU) is organising a mental health awareness programme in six districts of Kashmir, from November 3 to November 19.

The inaugural session of the programme, being organised by the Department of Students Welfare, will be held at 11:30 am at the varsity’s on November 2.

The theme of the programme is “Mental Health of Emerging Generations—Issues, Challenges and Remedial Approaches”. The programme will be held in Baramulla, Anantnag, Pulwama, Ganderbal and Srinagar districts.

Dean Students Welfare Prof Raies A Qadri said the programme, to be held in both online and offline modes, has been scheduled in affiliated degree colleges of the University. “The link for registration by students is available on the KU website. The last date for registration is October 31,” he said.