VC KU chairs maiden meeting of panel on NEP-2020

Vice Chancellor (VC) of University of Kashmir (KU), Prof Talat Ahmad Monday chaired a meeting of top academics and officers of the varsity to discuss National Education Policy-2020.

Addressing the participants, Prof Talat asserted that the objectives envisaged in the NEP-2020 for the higher education sector were greatly advantageous for the stakeholders, including teachers, researchers and students.

He said it was important to gear up, in a time-bound manner, to adopt the relevant NEP guidelines vis-à-vis academics, research, infrastructure development, and other areas, to be able to meet its objectives in the larger interest of the student community.

The VC said the changes in the curriculum, teaching-learning and research processes –wherever required under the NEP – need to be ensured well in advance for timely implementation of the flagship programme.

Following the NEP announcement, Prof Talat had constituted a high-level committee of top academics and officers to study and identify the actionable points in the policy for its timely implementation in the University.

The panel, chaired by Prof Talat, comprises Dean Academics Prof Akbar Masood; Dean Research, Prof Shakeel Romshoo; Dean College Development Council, Prof Mohiuddin Sangmi; Registrar, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir; Controller of Examinations, Prof Farooq A Mir; Dean School of Biological Sciences, Prof Irshad Nawchoo; Dean, School of Open Learning, Prof Mushtaq Ahmad; Dean, School of Education, Prof Showket Ahmad; Director DIQA, Dr Anwar Hassan; Coordinator CBCS, Prof Mohammad Shafi; Joint Registrar (Budget and Creation), Dr Ashfaq A Zarri; Dr Anzar A Khuroo, Assistant Professor, Department of Botany; Dr Aijaz Ashraf Wani, Assistant Professor Department of Political Sciences and Dr Bilal Ahmad Kaloo, Assistant Professor, south campus, besides Dr Manzoor Chachoo, KUTA President and Director IT Dr Maroof Qadri.

After threadbare discussions, the VC ordered constitution of sub-committees in the related areas of academics, research, administration, and syllabi and infrastructure in Colleges, to come up with their inputs and recommendations on meeting the goals of the NEP.

These sub-panels panels, Prof Talat directed, should submit their reports in a time-bound manner after holding further consultations with the faculties concerned and officials to apprise them about the objectives of the NEP and the changes, if any, required to be made in their areas of study and research.

Meanwhile, Department of Social Work, KU organised a live talk through a webinar titled ‘Understanding National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’.

The talk was delivered by Prof Minati Panda, Professor of Cultural Psychology and Education, Centre for Advanced Studies (CAS) Zakir Husain Centre for Educational Studies, School of Social Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University New Delhi.

Earlier, the webinar was inaugurated by Prof Shakil Ramshoo, Dean Research, KU who stressed on a need to have more vibrant consultations on NEP-2020.

The speaker identifed numerous critical aspects of the NEP-2020 and at length discussed its implications for school education and higher education institutions.