VC KU for mainstreaming of minority talent

Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Kashmir (KU) Prof Talat Ahmad on Sunday made a strong plea for proper education of youth from minority communities and mainstreaming them in various service sectors including Indian Civil Services and other competitive fields.

Speaking at a webinar, “The Untold Story of Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) growth,” organized by faculty of Commerce, Aligarh Muslim University, Prof Talat paid tributes to the vision of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, the torch bearer of the mission education for Muslims and the minorities of the subcontinent.

The VC appreciated the efforts of RCA at Jamia Milia, especially its former Director MF Farooqui, for laying a strong foundation of facilitating minority participation in the civil services.

Prof Talat, recalling his tenure, as VC Jamia Millia, said, “I had the good fortune of encouraging innovative ideas of Farooqui for creation of facilities including hostel, library, reading room, attracting and selecting the best students without any influence, mentoring, teaching and regular testing of students besides mock interviews involving the best available brains in the country. This has yielded good results”.

He made an emotional appeal to all the participants of the webinar to help students and scholars from minorities and economically weaker sections, to achieve their full potential.

“We were fortunate to get opportunity to reach the highest seats of academic leadership. Now the time has come to give back to our community and help our youth enter the mainstream as officers, engineers, doctors and successful entrepreneurs. The time has also come to give full responsibility to younger lot, encourage and guide them. That will make them more accountable and productive,” the VC said.

He also made an appeal to the RCA to facilitate and increase participation of students from Kashmir in their coaching programmes. He advised students to stay focused on their career choices and strive hard to achieve their potential.

Speaking on the occasion Farooqui while listing the growth and functioning of the RCA appreciated the contribution of Prof Ahmad, as VC JMI, for his contribution and guidance.

He said Prof Talat used to set very high targets for the RCA which forced them to work harder and achieve better results.

“He encouraged free and fair discussion on every detail that propelled the growth of the academy” said Farooqui.

Others who spoke during the webinar included Prof Imran Saleem, Dean Faculty of Commerce, AMU, Prof Shabir Bhat, Director UGC HRDC Centre at the KU.

The speakers laid stress on expanding the base of greater participation of minority students from different parts of the country in coaching programmes for civil services and other competitive exams.

“This will result in mainstreaming and higher precipitation of minority youth in decision making for nation building,” he said. Dr Roopa Hassan of the RCA presented a vote of thanks.