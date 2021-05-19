VC LAWDA conducts tour of Dal Lake

Vice Chairman, J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority today took an extensive tour of Dal Lake along with Secretary, Superintending Engineer and Executive Engineers to take stock of various activities being carried out in and around Dal Lake.

During the tour, the Vice Chairman paid visits to the Settling Basin, Dykes at Shalimar, Shalimar Channel and the Gupt Ganga area where some activities are to be conducted in the future.

He directed the Engineers to conduct the de-weeding operations in a planned scientific manner so that the ecology and lake aesthetics are well taken care of. Besides, he reiterated to all the officers to work with zeal and dedication so that the conservation and management of the lake is done on scientific lines in a time bound manner.