VC LAWDA reviews conservation works in Dal, Nigeen lakes

The Vice Chairman J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority today took an extensive visit of the Dal and Nigeen lakes.

During the visit, the Vice Chairman took stock of the functioning of the hull based Bio-Digesters which have been recently installed as a pilot project in 6 house boats. The Bio-Digesters is a DRDO technology and is under trial how it behaves in the lake ecosystem.

Besides, the de-weeding operation and de-weeding plans were also discussed wherein strict directions were passed to the team of officers to take up the necessary lake cleaning operations in a planned and efficient manner. He said this will ensure management and conversation aspects of the lake ecosystem is carried out efficiently.

He also took a review of the various mechanical equipments including lake cleaning machinery and asked the concerned divisional head to keep the machines in a state of readiness to carry out de-weeding operations in a well-planned manner under proper supervision before the onset of de-weeding season.

The VC during the visit was accompanied by various officers and a team of engineers including Superintendent Engineer LAWDA, Secretary LAWDA, Collector, Executive Engineer Mechanical Division LAWDA, Executive Engineer Ist LAWDA, and other engineer staff of the Authority.