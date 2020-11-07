VC LAWDA reviews works of Watershed Management Division

The Vice Chairman Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) along with Secretary, CAO and Project Officer Watershed Management Division took an extensive tour to Astanmarg and Faqirgugri catchment areas of Dal lake to review the works carried out by Watershed Management (WM) Division.

In order to conserve the lake ecosystem, the management of catchment areas is a must and various interventions like plantation, construction of check dams and other catchment area management practices are being adopted by J&K LAWDA to conserve the lake ecosystem.

The VC applauded the efforts of the Watershed Management Division and directed the concerned to restore and stabilise the catchment area of Dal lake by planting more and more trees.

Project officer informed that 60000 plants have been planted this year and 62000 plants will be planted in the coming year so that the objective of saving the Dal lake is achieved.