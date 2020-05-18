VC LAWDA visits Rakh-i-Arth Housing Colony

Vice Chancellor, Lakes and waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) on Monday visited Rakh-i-arth Housing Colony at Bemina here and interacted with locals.

A statement said the VC along with a team of officials including Superintending Engineer, Financial Advisor, Executive Engineer and AEE the colony.

The statement said different problems faced by people were brought into the notice of the VC who in turn directed for timely redressal of the problems.

“The structure constructed by an outsider for commercial purpose was also demolished and brought to the notice of the VC,” said the statement.

It said people were informed not to indulge in any illegal construction activity, warning that stern action under rules shall be initiated against the violators.

The VC also took up the matter with Director School Education for construction of Middle/Primary Schools in different Bays.