VC SDA chairs meet for automation of services

Vice Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority (SDA), Vikas Kundal Tuesday chaired a meeting here for automation of 14 services provided by the Authority to people.

These services include building permission, outstanding premium or charges, permission to sub-let of property that pertains to Town Planning wing and services like registration, transfer, possession and sublet of property that comes under land management wing of SDA while online public grievances and online RTI application will also be available for public to access and apply.

With the automation, online G2C services will be easily delivered to the public, enabling delivery and administrating of e-governance projects in J&K.

After these 14 services, all other services will be automated phase-wise and the SDA will change its semi-automatic service delivery to completely automated so that the applicant does not require applying in person.

Senior Town Planner, Secretary, Deputy Director, land management, SDA and others attended the meeting.