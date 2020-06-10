VC SDA inspects ongoing work at parking places

Vice Chairman (VC) Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) on Wednesday inspected the ongoing works at multilevel parking places under construction at Old SMG premises and Sheikh Bagh here.

A statement said the construction work at the Old SMG premises near Press Enclave was going on smoothly and concrete slab for ramp leading to the second floor has been laid recently. He said the third floor slab was expected to be laid by the end of this month. “The work is going along satisfactorily despite the COVID19 crisis,” said the statement.

At Sheikh Bagh, the statement said the construction was ongoing and ground floor slab has been laid while as the first floor slab of the project was expected to be laid in next 10 days.

The VC has however directed the officials concerned to expedite the construction at both sites so that the works were completed within shortest possible time and thrown open for public use.