VC SDA visits proposed Satellite Colony at Rakh-i-Gundakshah

Vice Chairman (VC), Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) Bashir Ahmad Lone Wednesday visited the site of proposed Satellite Colony at Rakh-i-Gundakshah here.

The Colony is proposed to be developed on modern lines employing the modern practices, a statement said, adding the visit was preceded by an interaction cum meeting on technical issues of elevation, drainage and other allied aspects of the project.

Among others, senior Town Planner SDA; Secretary SDA; Executive Engineer SDA, and Deputy Director Enforcement SDA were present in the meeting.