VC SKUAST-K inaugurates 11-day interactive event

The Vice-Chancellor (VC), SKUAST-Kashmir, Prof Mushtaq Ahmad on Tuesday inaugurated an 11-day event titled Colloquia on Small Ruminant Production & Disease Control: Kashmir Perspective at Veterinary Faculty Shuhama.

The multiple venue event will be held on specific days up to March 20.

The university spokesperson said the purpose of the program was to deliberate on challenges and opportunities in Sheep Husbandry and compile expert recommendations for adoption by all the stakeholders for greater good of the farming Community.

The hand out reads that Prof Ahmad in his inaugural address laid emphasis on strengthening the liaison between University and the line departments, and tapping the vast potential of sheep Husbandry in improving the socio-economic status of the farmers.

“He stressed on focusing pasture development, and raising farmer awareness related to other aspects of the livestock sector,” the hand out reads.

Also, Joint Director Farms (DSHK), Dr Basharat A Kuthu appreciated the concept of organizing such an event and lauded the efforts of Dr M Maroof Shah, Deputy Director Research (DSHK) and scientific fraternity of the university.

Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences &A H, Prof M Ashraf Pal informed the audience about the linkage between faculty and sheep Husbandry department for joint problem solving.

The associate director extension Animal Sciences, Prof. M S Mir highlighted the activities of the directorate of extension.

Dr Maroof Shah threw light on the program schedule and its purpose.



