Srinagar
Auqib Salam
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 22, 2019, 1:09 AM

Veterinary professionals stage protest

Scores of veterinary professionals staged protest on Friday demanding that their professional courses should be considered in the recently advertised posts by the Animal Husbandry department.

 Aggrieved youth from various districts of Kashmir assembled at Press Colony and staged protest.

 “Few years back we were trained as stock assistants and veterinary pharmacists by Animal Husbandry department under a government scheme. Under the scheme local youth in the areas where there is no Animal Husbandry centre were trained so that they can cater to these areas,” said Shahnawz Reshi from Sopore.

“Earlier this month various posts were advertised including stock assistant and veterinary pharmacists posts. Irony is that despite our diploma and experience in field, our year long professional courses were not considered. We are told to compete on the basis of 10th standard, this is sheer injustice,” he said.

The protesting youth said that they have been meeting higher officials of the department from last seven months but nothing has been done in this regard.

