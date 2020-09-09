Vision, objectives of Master Plan discussed at SDA meet

An interactive session cum meeting of Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars for deliberating vision and objectives of Master Plan (2015-35) was held at SDA office here.

During the meeting, the participants were informed that the planning area of Srinagar has been increased from 416 5q, km to 765 Sq Km and as per this plan certain planning zones have been reserved for housing projects to be developed under Town Planning Scheme.

The meeting enjoined upon the representatives of Revenue department that the revenue maps and appropriate revenue details like Shajra and Khasra Nos shall have to be forwarded to the SDA for proper planning of the areas.