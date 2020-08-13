Editor's Picks, Srinagar, Today's Paper
Wakf Board gears up to re-open religious places

Seeks govt support for implementation of COVID SoPs
Gearing up to re-open religious places, J&K Muslim Wakf Board has sought assistance from divisional administration for strict implementation of COVID SOPs at shrines and Masjid to ensure safety for devotees.

Earlier this month, authorities announced re-opening all religious places including shrines, Masjids, churches and temples in J&K from August 16. However, the religious processions and large religious gatherings remained strictly prohibited.

In a communication addressed to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, the Wakf Board has said annual Urs at Urs Char Yaar was being observed at Dargah, Hazratbal; Jiban Sahib Soura; Asari Shareif, Kalashpora; Kabamarg and other places on August 18.

“Large gathering is expected at these places. It is requested that concerned departments/agencies may make necessary arrangements with regard to security, electricity, water, cleanliness, fire service, transport and medical aid,” reads the communication.

The Board has sought separate instructions to police to help and provide full assistance to the Wakf at these shrines for strictly implementing SOPs/guidelines for re-opening of religious places so that smooth and peaceful conduct of Urs was observed in view of COVID19.

Authorities had announced closure of all Masjids and shrines in J&K in view of the outbreak of COVID-19 in March this year. Later, Islamic scholars had appealed people not to hold any congregational prayers in the wake of pandemic.

No congregational prayers were offered in any Masjids in Kashmir for several months. Bsdies, no prayers were offered on Jamat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy fasting month Ramzan. Also Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha prayers were offered by people at their homes.

