Walkathon held at Nehru Park

Traffic Police Srinagar organized a Walkathon run from Nehru Park upto Nishat Garden.

Children from different schools and clubs participated in the event to sensitize the commuters regarding road safety measures. The children holding play cards with the slogan for road safety and appealing all the stakeholders to contribute for road safety.

The rally was flagged off by Bilal Ahmad Addl. Divisional Commissioner Srinagar. Javid Ahmad Koul SSP Traffic City Srinagar, Dr. Zahoor Ahmad, ASP Traffic City Sgr., Gh. Hassan Dy. SP Traffic City West, Imtiyaz Ahmad, Dy. SP Traffic City North and Aadil Mushtaq, Dy SP Traffic City South Srinagar were present on the occasion.

“Walkathon was organized to request the pedestrian and commuters to use footpaths and follow traffic rules while driving. The need of the hour is to understand the miseries befallen due to death and destruction by accidents. The event was held by Traffic Police in collaboration with White Globe NGO,” Traffic department said in a statement.