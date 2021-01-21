Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 22, 2021, 1:13 AM

Walkathon held at Nehru Park

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 22, 2021, 1:13 AM

Traffic Police Srinagar organized a Walkathon run from Nehru Park upto Nishat Garden.

Children from different schools and clubs participated in the event to sensitize the commuters regarding road safety measures.  The children holding play cards with the slogan for road safety and appealing all the stakeholders to contribute for road safety.

Trending News

Kashmir Ink|Monday, 25 Jan 2021

Life on the dark side|Anantnag village with hydroelectric project yearns to see lit houses

CADD scholarship test on Jan 30, 31

Baramulla college's 100-kanal land possession caught in 'official wrangles'

The rally was flagged off by Bilal Ahmad Addl. Divisional Commissioner Srinagar. Javid Ahmad Koul SSP Traffic City Srinagar, Dr. Zahoor Ahmad, ASP Traffic City Sgr., Gh. Hassan Dy. SP Traffic City West, Imtiyaz Ahmad, Dy. SP Traffic City North and Aadil Mushtaq, Dy SP Traffic City South Srinagar were present on the occasion.

“Walkathon was organized to request the pedestrian and commuters to use footpaths and follow traffic rules while driving. The need of the hour is to understand the miseries befallen due to death and destruction by accidents. The event was held by Traffic Police in collaboration with White Globe NGO,” Traffic department said in a statement.

Related News