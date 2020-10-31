Was informed hours before the PAGD meet, says G A Mir

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Saturday said that he was informed only a few hours before the meeting of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) recently.

“We need to discuss these matters with our members in Delhi before taking a decision. Though I was out of the station on that day and had convened them to call the meeting after 15th November,” Mir said while addressing the media at party headquarters in Srinagar.

“The demands of PAGD are the same but there is a difference in the rhetoric used by them,” he said.

Mir said that the people of J&K belonging to every religion are united this time against the decisions of the Centre. “The Centre first deceived the people of J&K by taking away the special status and the statehood. Now they have deceived us again by introducing new land laws,” he said.

He said, “When centre abrogated Article 370 they had promised that the land of J&K would be safe but they broke their promise again in broad daylight.”

“The people from 22 districts and from every religion of J&K are united against the decision of the Centre this time.”

“The decisions made by the Centre gave an opportunity to all of us to unite and to gather on a common platform so as to fight for our rights,” Mir added.