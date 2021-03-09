Waste segregation at source | SMC to commence pilot project in 4 municipal wards today

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) is starting a pilot project in four municipal wards in the summer capital to start segregation of waste at source and its scientific decomposition.

Officials said the four wards which have been outsourced for the project comprises Humhama, Soura, Karan Nagar, and Shalimar.

“SMC teams would make door-to-door collection and segregate waste at source. It will also educate people in these wards about the need and importance of the segregation,” said an official.

SMC had come under severe criticism for non-implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules as it had limited the segregation of waste project to issuing advisories and advertisements only.

An official informed that under the pilot project, every household and waste generator should start segregating their waste into two bins –green and blue (green for organic waste and blue for inorganic waste).

“The SMC teams will make door to door collection and lift the segregated waste in scientific way. This organization has team of experts who will execute and monitor the entire process,” said an official.

He added that later the segregated waste will be composted scientifically. Sources said that within few months, after making assessment of the pilot project, it may be expanded to other municipal wards as well.

Confirming the development, SMC Commissioner, Amir Athar , said preparations have been put in place to comply the SWMR in letter and spirit.

“Segregation of waste at source is one of the important steps to recycle dry waste easily and to use wet waste as compost. We want to ensure zero percent presence of garbage in localities and for it we seek public cooperation,” he added.

