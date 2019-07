Also Read | Khankah-e-Sokhta mosque sans water

Several areas of Srinagar witnessed shortage of potable water today.

Residents of various areas including Zaina Kadal, Khankahi Moulla, Bohri Kadal and Chalpan Kocha complained of acute water shortage.

“We appeal Chief Engineer PHE to look into the matter and direct the concerned to restore water supply to the affected areas at the earliest,” they said.