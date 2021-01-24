Water shortage hits Mirabad Batamaloo

Residents of Lane 3 MirabadBatamaloolocality here have expressed resentment over shortage of drinking water for past three days.

A delegation from the area said that in absence of drinking water supply, they face immense hardships. “We have apprised the PHE authorities about the matter but the water supply has not been restored. Even water tankers have not be pressed into service,” the locals said.

“We make a fervent appeal to Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and Chief Engineer PHE to look into the matter and directed the concerned officials to restore water supply at the earliest,” they said.