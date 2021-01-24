Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 2:45 AM

Water shortage hits Mirabad Batamaloo

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 2:45 AM

Residents of Lane 3 MirabadBatamaloolocality here have expressed resentment over shortage of drinking water for past three days. 

A delegation from the area said that in absence of drinking water supply, they face immense hardships. “We have apprised the PHE authorities about the matter but the water supply has not been restored. Even water tankers have not be pressed into service,” the locals said.

Trending News
"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]

R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Centre leaving no stone unturned to make J&K progressive, prosperous: Lt governor's adviser

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Republic Day celebrated in Kashmir amid tight security

Representational Photo

Internet services on mobile devices suspended in Kashmir

“We make a fervent appeal to Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and Chief Engineer PHE to look into the matter and directed the concerned officials to restore water supply at the earliest,” they said.

Related News