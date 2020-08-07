Water shortage in Allochi Bagh

Residents of a locality in Aloochi Bagh here on Friday staged protest against Public Health Engineering (PHE) department for failing to restore water supply to the area.

The protesters from Shalpora locality while staging demonstration shouted slogans against the department and accused it of failing to restore water supply to the area. “We have many times apprised the PHE authorities about the matter. However they failed to restore the water supply. We appeal the Chief Engineer PHE to look into the matter,” said the protesters.