Water shortage in Jawahar Nagar

Residents of Jawahar Nagar locality here on Monday said they have been facing acute shortage of water for several months.

A delegation of residents from the locality said the situation has worsened for the past one week and the taps were running dry since October 24.

“We are now fetching water in buckets and other utensils from other localities for drinking purpose and other household use. Some people have been getting water from tankers,” said a resident of the locality. The area houses government residential quarters and is one the “planned” localities in Srinagar.

The residents said their repeated pleas for ensuring water supply have fallen on deaf ears. “We are thinking of temporarily shifting from the area till the situation improves,” said an elderly citizen.