Water shortage triggers protests in Edigah

Residents of Firdous Colony, Eidgah here on Thursday staged protest and blocked a road to draw attention of the authorities towards shortage of the water in their area.

Eyewitnesses said hundreds of people mostly women came out on “Ali Jan Road” and blocked it for traffic for long time.

The residents said they were suffering immensely due to growing water shortage. The protesters raised slogans against the PHE department and accused the officials of ignoring their long pending demand.

The blockade of the road resulted in traffic jam, forcing the authorities to divert traffic onto alternative routes.

Some women protesters were seen carrying pitchers and utensils. “In this scorching heat, we are facing acute shortage of water. There is no drinking water in our colony,” said the protesters.

A police party from Safa Kadal police station was rushed to the spot but the protesters continued with the protests.

It was only after police called the PHE officials who assured people of addressing their grievance the protesters dispersed peacefully.

Earlier, residents of Haba Kadal area of city also held a protest over growing water shortage in the locality.

Meanwhile, residents of Dagga Kadal, Siddiq Colony, Ownta Bhawan here said they were reeling under water shortage for the past several months.

A delegation of residents said the area housing 20 houses was supplied water through a small pipeline. “This pipeline is unable to cater to our locality. We are moving from pillar to post for the past six months to urge the authorities to augment water supply to our area but to no avail. We appeal Chief Engineer PHE to look into the matter,” they said.