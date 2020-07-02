Editor's Picks, Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 3, 2020, 12:03 AM

Water shortage triggers protests in Edigah

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 3, 2020, 12:03 AM
Representational Pic

Residents of Firdous Colony, Eidgah here on Thursday staged protest and blocked a road to draw attention of the authorities towards shortage of the water in their area.

Eyewitnesses said hundreds of people mostly women came out on “Ali Jan Road” and blocked it for traffic for long time.

Trending News

Fortis, Aryans conduct webinar on stress management

Greater Kashmir

DC Kulgam meets officers, transporters

JCC demands pending wages, regularization of employees

DC Bandipora urges farmers to participate in 'KissanPakhwada'

The residents said they were suffering immensely due to growing water shortage. The protesters raised slogans against the PHE department and accused the officials of ignoring their long pending demand.

The blockade of the road resulted in traffic jam, forcing the authorities to divert traffic onto alternative routes.

Some women protesters were seen carrying pitchers and utensils. “In this scorching heat, we are facing acute shortage of water. There is no drinking water in our colony,” said the protesters.

Latest News
Representational Pic

8 UP police personnel killed in encounter with criminals in Kanpur

PM Modi visited one of the forward locations in Leh on Friday. Image source: Twitter/BJP

Days after violent face-off with China, PM Modi reaches Ladakh on surprise visit

Migrant labourers being tested for COVID-19 before boarding buses for their native states arranged by the J&K government in Hawal area of Srinagar. Mubashir Khan/GK File

Single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in India, total tally climbs to 6,25,544

File Photo of Saroj Khan/GK

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away

A police party from Safa Kadal police station was rushed to the spot but the protesters continued with the protests.

It was only after police called the PHE officials who assured people of addressing their grievance the protesters dispersed peacefully.

Earlier, residents of Haba Kadal area of city also held a protest over growing water shortage in the locality.

Meanwhile, residents of Dagga Kadal, Siddiq Colony, Ownta Bhawan here said they were reeling under water shortage for the past several months.

A delegation of residents said the area housing 20 houses was supplied water through a small pipeline. “This pipeline is unable to cater to our locality. We are moving from pillar to post for the past six months to urge the authorities to augment water supply to our area but to no avail. We appeal Chief Engineer PHE to look into the matter,” they said.

Related News