Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 12, 2020, 10:35 PM

Water supply to remain affected for 2 days in Srinagar areas

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 12, 2020, 10:35 PM

Water supply will remain affected in various areas of Srinagar for two days.

In a statement, Executive Engineer Water Works Division Srinagar, said that the water supply shall remain affected December 13 and14 to carry out repair works of major supply line at Gulab Bagh.

Trending News
Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons

'Disease vector' Indian flying fox captured in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Representational Photo

DGHS invites applications for MBBS for children of deceased COVID Warriors

File Photo

Those involved in Roshni scam won't be spared: Shahnawaz Hussain

Senior police officers carry body of slain policeman Manzoor Ahmed during the wreath laying ceremony at District Police Lines (DPL) Srinagar on Monday. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Killing of PDP leader's PSO an attempt to disrupt ongoing election: DGP

The water supply will remain affected at Gulab Bagh, Habak, Zakura, Hazratbal, Nigeen, SaidaKadal and parts of Lal Bazar. “People of these areas shall take adequate measures with respect to storage of potable drinking water,” the statement said.

“In case of any emergency or essential requirement of water supply, the Provisional Control Room of PHE can be contacted on 0194-2477207 and 0194-2452047,” it added.

Related News