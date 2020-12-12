Water supply to remain affected for 2 days in Srinagar areas

Water supply will remain affected in various areas of Srinagar for two days.

In a statement, Executive Engineer Water Works Division Srinagar, said that the water supply shall remain affected December 13 and14 to carry out repair works of major supply line at Gulab Bagh.

The water supply will remain affected at Gulab Bagh, Habak, Zakura, Hazratbal, Nigeen, SaidaKadal and parts of Lal Bazar. “People of these areas shall take adequate measures with respect to storage of potable drinking water,” the statement said.

“In case of any emergency or essential requirement of water supply, the Provisional Control Room of PHE can be contacted on 0194-2477207 and 0194-2452047,” it added.